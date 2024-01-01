First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -1.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $80,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after buying an additional 1,737,375 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 46,294 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 32.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

