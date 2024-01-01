First Pacific Financial Buys 1,552 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 8.9% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA opened at $55.35 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

