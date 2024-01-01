First Pacific Financial Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Unilever were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Unilever by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
Unilever stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
