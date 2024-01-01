First Pacific Financial Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Pacific Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nutrien by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Nutrien by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.