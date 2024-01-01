First Pacific Financial Has $1.26 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital increased its position in Adobe by 117.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 144.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 68,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Adobe by 27.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $596.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.67. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

