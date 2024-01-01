First Pacific Financial Has $320,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

First Pacific Financial cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,773,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,430 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,132,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,352 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 203.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,075,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 199.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 859,420 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $39.06.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

