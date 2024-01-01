First Pacific Financial Has $682,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Pacific Financial decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in ASML were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $756.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $682.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $536.77 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.