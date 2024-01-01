First Pacific Financial Has $822,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

First Pacific Financial lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Garmin were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $128.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.12. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

