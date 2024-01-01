First Pacific Financial Has $997,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after buying an additional 311,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $93.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

