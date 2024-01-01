First Pacific Financial Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $507.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.94. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

