First Pacific Financial Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Pacific Financial decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $460.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $287.49 and a one year high of $464.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

