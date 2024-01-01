First Pacific Financial Sells 133 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Pacific Financial decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 916,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.5% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.56. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $126.68.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

