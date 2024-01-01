First Pacific Financial Sells 161 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $255.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

