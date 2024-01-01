First Pacific Financial Sells 347 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

