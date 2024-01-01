First Pacific Financial Sells 412 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Pacific Financial reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 14,643.4% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $130.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

