First Pacific Financial Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Pacific Financial cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

UNP stock opened at $245.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

