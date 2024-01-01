First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Up 52.2% in December

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 84,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.