First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Up 52.2% in December

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 84,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
