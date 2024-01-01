First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 3.5% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.66 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.