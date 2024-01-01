First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 398,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,753. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

