First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

FTXL stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,117. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

