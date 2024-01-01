First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of CARZ stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $803,000.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

