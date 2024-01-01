First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of CARZ stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
