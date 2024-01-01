First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,232 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,619,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after buying an additional 842,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after buying an additional 591,937 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

