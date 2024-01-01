First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,154 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

