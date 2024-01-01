First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First United Stock Up 1.3 %

FUNC stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. First United has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $157.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. First United had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 21.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First United by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First United during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a report on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

