First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
First United Price Performance
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. First United had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities analysts expect that First United will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First United Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 70,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of First United by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.
First United Company Profile
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
