FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $171.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

FSV stock opened at $162.09 on Monday. FirstService has a 1-year low of $121.77 and a 1-year high of $166.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 126.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

