Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for approximately 1.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,123,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,287,000 after buying an additional 446,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after buying an additional 916,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Flex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $30.46 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

