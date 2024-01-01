FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the November 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of FNCB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 172,396 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $6.79. 15,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.42. FNCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

