Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in December

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,117,700 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the November 30th total of 2,113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.4 days.

Foran Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCXF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,270. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMCXF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cormark cut Foran Mining from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Foran Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.