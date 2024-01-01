Foresight Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 303,172 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew accounts for approximately 1.2% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 19.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 173.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

NYSE SNN opened at $27.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

