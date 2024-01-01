Foresight Global Investors Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 0.8% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $471.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $465.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.87. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $514.06.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.