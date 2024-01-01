Foresight Global Investors Inc. Sells 2,585 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,301,458.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.42.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $92.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

