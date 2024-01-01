Foresight Global Investors Inc. Sells 2,655 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 0.7% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

