Foresight Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

CNI opened at $125.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $126.68. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

