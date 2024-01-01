Foresight Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Corteva comprises 0.7% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

