Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Formula One Group Price Performance

FWONK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 514,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,228. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

