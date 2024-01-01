Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Short Interest Update

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 44,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

FRZA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 89,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,721. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.18. Forza X1 has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Forza X1 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Forza X1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forza X1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forza X1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Forza X1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Forza X1

Featured Stories

