Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FRLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,335. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRLN shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRLN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 86,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.