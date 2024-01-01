Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 739,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 20.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,783,000 after acquiring an additional 718,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter worth $16,738,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 307,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 240.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 285,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMS opened at $20.83 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

