Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Up 39.6% in December

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. 174,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,146. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

