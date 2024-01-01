FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at FRP

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $31,127.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,353.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,160,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,724 shares of company stock worth $102,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FRP by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FRP by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FRP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FRP by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FRP by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

FRP Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051. FRP has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $596.10 million, a PE ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 1.16%.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

