Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the November 30th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Fury Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 3.3 %

Fury Gold Mines stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 90,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,211. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

Featured Stories

