Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1,210.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Shares of TFC opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

