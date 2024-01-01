Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $40.72 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 9.1% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $40,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP opened at $79.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

