Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 450 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EL opened at $146.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.89. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

