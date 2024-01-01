Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130,842 shares during the quarter. CAE makes up about 5.9% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of CAE worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 327,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of CAE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,177,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,566,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its position in shares of CAE by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 202,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of CAE by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 324,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

CAE stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

