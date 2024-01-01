Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 6,700 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. ING Groep accounts for about 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

