Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Trims Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for 7.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of CGI worth $34,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,709,000 after acquiring an additional 463,776 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,687,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth $376,083,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $203,388,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Stock Up 0.2 %

CGI stock opened at $107.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.