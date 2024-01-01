GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 725.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of GEAGF remained flat at $40.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

