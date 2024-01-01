General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,384,000 after buying an additional 143,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in General Electric by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,030,000 after buying an additional 61,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

GE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,546. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

